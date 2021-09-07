Pallaso to perform in wheelchair following stage injury

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Pallaso (real name Pius Mayanja) got injured on Easter Monday while performing at La Grand Hotel in Kampala, but he is not ready to give up on any booked shows.

He informed his fans through his socials that he would perform no matter what.

“I injured my knee on a loose stage at Lagrand Hotel while performing. I had to do all my performances seated in a chair. The pain is unbearable, but I will be fine as I seek further medical attention. I want to inform you that all the booked shows will not be cancelled,” Pallaso wrote and added that he was going to use a wheelchair while performing in the coming shows.

Over the years, several artistes have got injuries while performing on stage.

In January 2022, Gravity Omutujju and plus-size dancer Trisha Woods fell and broke the stage.

In 2018, rapper Fik Fameica slipped on the stage. Lydia Jazmine also faced the same at a show at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

In 2019, Sheebah Karungi also fell on stage while performing upcountry.