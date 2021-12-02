Skip to content Skip to footer

Parliament allows Nsereko to introduce Bill to curb social media insults

2 hours ago
By Moses Mulondo

Parliament has approved a motion by  Kampala Central legislator Muhammad Nsereko to introduce a Bill for addressing insults and malicious information on the social media platforms.

Nsereko noted that whereas the digital revolution is good, it has come with a challenge of many people propagating fake and malicious information against others. The Independent legislator argued that many other countries have come up with such laws.

Nsereko first hinted on introducing the Bill last week and he was supported by the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among.

“Tomorrow will be too late. Let us enact a law to regulate the freedom of speech to stop harassment of others,” he stated.

Nsereko believes his law, codenamed the Computer Misuse Amendment Bill, would be able to solve the problem of malicious information posted on digital platforms.

Recently, personalities like novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and lawyer Male Mabirizi have found themselves on the other side of the law due to their social media posts.

