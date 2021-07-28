Parliament to elect new Speaker on Friday

By Misairi Thembo

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is working on arrangements to conduct internal processes to pick a candidate to run for the position of Speaker of Parliament when elections are held on Friday.

The position of Speaker fell vacant on Sunday after President Yoweri Museveni announced to the country the death of Jacob Oulanyah who has been the head of the Legislature since May 20, 2021.

Emmanuel Dombo, the director for communications at the NRM secretariat, confirmed that the party has received guidance from Cabinet on the programme for election of the Speaker.

“We have received guidance from the Cabinet that sat this morning and as NRM, we are now going for the meeting to design the programme. We will issue a statement by this evening,” said Dombo.

According to the preliminary information coming from the Cabinet, the political parties that are interested in fielding candidates for the position have been given up to Thursday to complete internal processes since the elections will be done on Friday.

The NRM Electoral Commission, according to sources, has been directed by the Cabinet to invite written expression of interest from Members of Parliament who want the seat, tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22).

The party’s Electoral Commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, will then present the names to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday.

The CEC, which is chaired by national chairman Yoweri Museveni, will then vet the names and send the suitable one to the NRM Parliamentary caucus meeting on Thursday.

Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed that Cabinet had taken a decision, but could not give details, saying he was going to address the country within a short period.

Only Lwemiyaga County MP Thedore Ssekikubo had by press time announced that he will vie for the position when the elections are called for.

There are also calls by some MPs to Deputy Speaker Anita Among to run for the top job, something that will first require her to resign from the current position.

Others mentioned as top contenders being discussed in the top circles of NRM are State Minister for Works Mario Obiga Kania and State Minister for Defence Jacob Oboth-Oboth, who all need to resign.