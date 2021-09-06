Part 2: Does it always end in tears for Uganda’s power couples?

(Continued from yesterday, September 16)

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Juliana Kanyomozi leans on Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma during a press conference at which he received his Uganda Sports Press Association award on April 25, 2007

Kassim Ouma, Juliana Kanyomozi

Once upon a time, pugilist Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma was one of the best paid boxers in the world. With his hefty pay cheque, he felt he would snare any nubile girl he wanted. It did not take long. He snared songbird Juliana Kanyomozi. The two were a match made in heaven. However, when Kassim Ouma got into problems, owing to his anger issues, Juliana fled like Lot’s wife in the Bible. She never looked back. She blamed him for having anger issues, dating from his time as a child soldier. Both have since moved on.

Flirsh and Chizzo

Flavia Oketcho aka Flirsh is one of Uganda’s most decorated female basketballers. She is also the dean of students at Victoria University. Additionally, Flirsh has won several league titles with different clubs in the past years. Richard ‘Chizzo’ Lubega is a musician turned businessman. He lived in the UK for a greater part of his adult life. The two have been in love forever and give off the aura of a couple on a good slate. According to close friends, these two complement each other so well to the point that even their closest friend, Bebe Cool, gets envious.

Ritah Kanya and Raymond Mujuni

This year, Raymond Mujuni, a celebrated journalist, proposed to his lover, Ritah Kanya. They are workmates at Nation Media Group. The two were rumoured to have been secretly dating.

They have kept their relationship simple and off social media. The lovebirds are not into showbiz, which is why they could celebrate a 10th anniversary without us really knowing.