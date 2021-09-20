Skip to content Skip to footer

Party time as Tupaate star, Pia Pounds graduates

4 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Tracy Kirabo famously known as Pia Pounds is celebrating a major milestone.  The “Twende Tupaate” singer had another reason to smile as she was among over 500 students who graduated from  the International University of East Africa (IUEA) 8th graduation ceremony.

The singer took to her official social platforms to celebrate this milestone on Thursday shortly after graduating.

“Your girl made it” Pia captioned her IG photos after revealing that it was her happiest day ever in another post

The former Big Talent singer became more popular this year following her smash hit.

After graduating, Pia Pounds revealed that she wants to pursue a Master’s degree and is is looking forward to becoming an expert in Entertainment Law.

