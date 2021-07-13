Passion, patience have enabled me conquer music industry- Zanedi

Fast rising singer Zanedi has an uncanny resemblance with crooner Chris Evans. They have no relationship whatsoever although they sing a similar musical genre.

In his latest single, “Full Time Lover” upcoming artiste Zanedi teams up with Shan and brings us an intimate conversation between lovers, set over a smooth rhythmic instrumental brought to us by California producer Blinded Beats. He spoke to Paul Waiswa about his journey.

Do you have any relation with singer Chris Evans Kaweesa?

No. People say we resemble but many say I look like Daddy Andre

Who exactly is Zanedi?

I am an upcoming artiste who has his eyes set on the top. I am a honest and humble musician who wants to put smiles on people’s faces through music.

Your collabo with Shan is trending. Are you a music group?

We are actually not a music group but we are signed to the same label Green Hit Records and we teamed together to work on a few projects and “Full time Lover ” is one of them as we both work on upcoming Albums, we wanted to share a couple of these before we dropped our full Albums.

Where did your music journey start from?

It started way back with an interest in playing musical instruments. When I joined university, I signed up for guitar lessons. In 2018 I started recording. I did some band music and friends encouraged me. The rest are hits.

Don’t you think the music industry is overcrowded with many joining it as a way to make ends meet?

There is always room at the top. For me the more the better. I was singing for fun and positive feedback but now, I am actually starting to earn. This will push me further. I believe, i believe passion, patience and consistency will keep me on top of the game. I am blessed I have a dedicated team around me.

Is Music your Full time Job? What did you study or do apart from Music?

No, to me music is a passion. I am a Software Engineer graduate from Makerere University and presently, I work with International School of Uganda (ISU)

Let’s talk about your new song Full time Lover. What is the song all About?

Well, in life we all need full time lovers not people that are part time in love. That’s the summary of the story, and it was written by a really talented artist and songwriter Hid 16th. The track was produced by Blinded Beats and recorded with Green Hit Records.

Before this song, what other songs have you recorded?

Well I have done songs like Binkolera, Love you Again and more projects in the studio, then have done songs with k-ron’s like Ka Radio, Nze nawe and have more projects in studio.

Now that you have got recognition.. What is your music plan ?

I’m working on a full album now, using this lockdown as time to create. Once restrictions are lifted and the city opens up more i’ll be performing live as much as possible.

When you listen to the music of the 90s and of today, you find a big difference, Millennials singers just bring out bubble gum music, how different is your music?

Well, l try not to get caught up in criticizing other artists. Plenty of them are making music that I am not into, but other people vibe with it and that’s fine. l just try to do music that l would want to listen to with hope that other people will feel the same way.

Let’s talk about the Challenges faced so far?

Breaking through this industry is itself a challenge. Honestly Covid-19 has hit the whole music industry really hard everywhere around the world has felt it.

Concerts and tours cancelled, night spots closed down, and now even transport around the city is tough. I signed with Green Hit Records shortly before covid came into uganda so that definitely impacted our ability to do live shows, But we continued to write and record throughout so we are looking forward to releasing more great music in months to come. People need good music now more than ever to keep their spirits up.

Today’s singers, it’s all about music, money and Women how do you want to be known even after all has come to you?

To be Honest l want to be known as an artist that inspired, supported many and gave the youth a direction to proper life and living and l also want to be known for my songs and how they made people feel, l want them to be played at the clubs but also at weddings and family reunions for years to come.

Are you single, which Ugandan female singers do you crush on?

No Single, l would not say l crush on the artist but what l have to say we have so many talented female artists that l really admire and whose work l appreciate like Lydia Jazmine, Vinka, Spice Diana and Azawi just to mention a few, that have kept us dancing and doing a collabo with Jazmine for sure would be a win.