Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, Teddy Naluswa reconciliation fails yet again

By Edward Anyoli

House of Prayer Ministries senior pastor, Aloysius Bugingo and estranged wife, Teddy Naluswa have failed to reconcile following court mediation process.

When Bugingo and Teddy separated, the former went to court and filed for divorce which the latter challenged.

A source privy to the mediation says that the process has hit a dead end. High court Family Division presided over by Justice Joseph Murangira has since set January 25 2022 for hearing the case. Previously, Naluswata had made several attempts to have the matter resolved but met a stoic and resolute Bugingo. On April 29, 2021 Justice Murangira directed the bickering couple to first explore the option of mediation before the case could be heard.

Subsequently, Bishop Joshua Lwere was named as the mediator. The first attempt failed as Bugingo and his lawyer Ronald Ruhinda rejected him arguing that he is biased. The second mediator, Allen Kagina also failed to make head way. Court mediation is a private process where a neutral third person helps the parties involved to discuss and try to resolve the dispute.

Whereas there can be mediation, the process can remain voluntary in that the parties are not required to come to an agreement.

Bugingo in 2019 filed a divorce case at Kajjansi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kampala against his wife and sought for dissolution of the marriage.

He accused Naluswa of being disrespectful to him.

In her response to the divorce case, Naluswa maintains that she has never been disrespectful to Pastor Bugingo since they walked down the aisle many years ago.

She argues that she still has faith in their marriage and that is why she considers it valid.

The couple got married at Victory Christian Centre Ndeeba, in Kampala on December 20, 2003.

It is purported that the divorce is premised on a disagreement over purchase of church land, an assertion Naluswa has denied.

Naluswa vehemently opposed the dissolution of their marriage, saying ‘what God has put together, no person can separate’.

Bugingo vows not to reunite

Recently, Pastor Bugingo was quoted in the media as saying that he will never reunite with Naluswa.

“Even if you call God to sit here, I will never get back with Teddy,” Bugingo is quoted to have told his followers.

Bugingo, who has since moved on with another woman, Susan Nantaba Makula, accuses Naluswa of being in communication with his known rivals, a claim that Naluswa has denied. It is not clear who his rivals are.