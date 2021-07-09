Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Bugembe celebrates 37th birthday

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsPastor Bugembe celebrates 37th birthday
5 hours ago
Share
51Views 0Comments

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Pastor Wilson Bugembe the head pastor of Worship House Nansana on Sunday 8th August celebrated his 37th birthday. On his special day, to donate Covid-19 relief items to the disabled and aged people that reside from his Nansana community.

Whereas the people were many at the venue, he donated all these items with SOPs maintained. The venue also attracted other celebrities like Fresh kid, Spice Diana, Patricia ghetto kids and Catherine Kusasira who also happens to share a birthday with pastor Bugembe.

Almost every year, pastor Bugembe mostly celebrates his birthday with his people and through charity and giving back to his people in the community of Nansana. Giving his maiden birthday speech at the church, pastor Bugembe asked everyone that has anything to give and offer during these hard times of Covid should always give back to the community especially the disabled and poor.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Cindy advises artists to accept PM Nabbanja’s relief money
July 9, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News
Sex tape: John Blaq look-alike asks for DNA test
July 6, 2021
Awards Latest News
Levixone crowned Best Male Gospel Act in East Africa
July 6, 2021
Latest News Music
Sandra crowned first POA Star search winner
13 hours ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.