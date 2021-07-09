Pastor Bugembe celebrates 37th birthday

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Pastor Wilson Bugembe the head pastor of Worship House Nansana on Sunday 8th August celebrated his 37th birthday. On his special day, to donate Covid-19 relief items to the disabled and aged people that reside from his Nansana community.

Whereas the people were many at the venue, he donated all these items with SOPs maintained. The venue also attracted other celebrities like Fresh kid, Spice Diana, Patricia ghetto kids and Catherine Kusasira who also happens to share a birthday with pastor Bugembe.

Almost every year, pastor Bugembe mostly celebrates his birthday with his people and through charity and giving back to his people in the community of Nansana. Giving his maiden birthday speech at the church, pastor Bugembe asked everyone that has anything to give and offer during these hard times of Covid should always give back to the community especially the disabled and poor.