Pastor Bugembe features singing brother Dr. Ddumba in latest ‘Nsookayo’ visuals

By Paul Waiswa

The trend of singing brothers coming up for a song has been partially exercised in the secular fraternity spearhead by the Mayanja family and the Ssentamus’ who have certainly survived symbiotically musically.

This is exactly the new development in the gospel music fraternity. City Celebrity pastor, Wilson Bugembe and his USA based singing brother, Dr. Brian Ddumba have dropped their latest video they have named ‘Nsookayo’, a gospel song that has received massive attention in both the Christian and non Christian based media platforms.

In the song, the two musicians express how blessed and brighter the day turns once God leads you out for work daily.

The diaspora based gospel musician Dr Brian Ddumba is a Doctor by profession and has thrown big tunes to his fanatics, some being collaborations while others solo projects. The song Nsookayo drops as the newest either sides. Pastor Bugembe has had