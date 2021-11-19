Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Bugingo, Makula case adjourned

10 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and his lover Susan Makula will appear in court again on 21st March, 2022, for another hearing of the bigamy case.

Bugingo is accused of engaging in an extramarital affair while still legally wedded to Teddy Naluswa while Makula is accused of accepting to marry Bugingo well knowing that he’s legally married.

On 7th December, 2021, House of Prayer Ministries proprietor Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and his wife Susan Makula Nantaba held a customary marriage in the areas of Kawuku, Katabi Town Council attended by their close friends.

The couple was slapped with charges following criminal summons that were issued to them on 22nd December, 2021.

They were ordered to appear before court over an offense of contracting marriage under customary law yet Bugingo was already married to Teddy Naluswa Bugingo under the marriage act.

In January, Bugingo was granted a cash bail of Shs3m and asked to reappear in court on 18th February, 2022.

