Pastor Bugingo, Makula to return to court today

By Julius Luwemba

While appearing before Entebbe grade one magistrate on January 21, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and Suzan Nantaba Makula were ordered to appear back in court, on February 18 (today), for mention of their charges.

The two were last month granted a cash bail of sh3m each and sh10m non-cash to each of their sureties.

Court presided over by Entebbe grade one magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal granted Bugingo and Makula bail as they battle criminal charges related to bigamy.

The duo were first dragged to court by private lawyers Hassan Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro before the case was taken over by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) amidst protests by Mabirizi.

Court also ordered Mabirizi to furnish the office of the DPP with all the evidence he had earlier gathered to convict the duo.

As the case comes back today for mention, New Vision has also learnt that several people who attended a function where pastor Bugingo was hosted by Makula’s family have since been summoned at Entebbe police to help in the investigations.

These include former Rubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama and journalist Ibrah Mukasa, among others.

Timothy Amerit, who is representing the DPP in the matter, had earlier informed court that all criminal charges relating to the matter were to be merged under one file, Entebbe CRB 24/2022.

The founder of House of Prayer Ministries, Pastor Bugingo, and Makula Nantaba were earlier charged by Entebbe Magistrate’s Court on two counts under the Marriage Act and one count under the Penal Code Act.

The duo now face charges related to contracting marriage by customary law when already married, which is contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act and marrying a person previously married, which is contrary to section 42 of the Marriage Act.

After the two had been granted bail last month, Mabirizi appealed to the chief magistrate of Entebbe praying for the cancellation of the bail, saying it was irregular and fraudulent to grant bail to Pastor Bugingo.

He stated that his affidavit clearly indicated that Pastor Bugingo would interfere with case because some of the witnesses are his employees.

“Even my life continues to be in danger as long as Bugingo is out on bail,” asserted Mabirizi in his application.

Mabirizi’s prayer was yet to be answered by the time of second mention of the case.