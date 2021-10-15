Pastor Bugingo, Suzan Makula set for ‘shotgun’ wedding

By Kampala Sun Writer

With mediation between Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his estranged wife Teddy Naluswa hitting a dead end, he has opted for an unpopular decision.

According to latest information obtained by The Kampala Sun, Bugingo has chosen to stubbornly go ahead with plans to legalise his union with Suzan Makula Nantaba.

All indications are that it is going down this weekend with a kukyaala.

“It is somewhere on Entebbe Road,” a source told our moles.

They emphasise that there is no turning back for the couple who are planning a shotgun wedding. A shotgun wedding is an enforced or hurried wedding, especially because the bride is pregnant.

Sources tell us that Makula has reportedly whispered to close friends that “she is ready to move on to the next step of her life” and “she has already started planning to start a life as someone’s partner in marriage”. For them, the subtle clues point to a blossoming pregnancy.

On Sunday, the two lovers held mock a wedding march, much to the cheers of the congregants at the House of Prayer Ministries International’ s Canaan Land. Although she was her usual bubbly self, she walked with a labored gait, lending credence to the pregnancy theory.

In his sermon, Bugingo revealed that he is ready to get off the market and can only dream of a life of pure bliss with Makula.

Court fixed January 25, 2022 as the date for hearing of the divorce case between Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his wife, Teddy Naluswa.

Justice Dr. Joseph Murangira fixed the date for hearing after the mediation process failed.