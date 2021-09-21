Pastor Bugingo’s Makula praises Bebecool

By Joan Murungi

On Thursday, Bebecool launched a cloth line named Kleberson wear Ug T-shirt Printing for his long time die hard Richard Muhumuza commonly known as Kleberson.

For close to twelve years Kleberson has also been serving as Bebecool’s content manager and promotions manager. He is also the chairperson of Gagamel Phamily, a social media group that brings singer Bebecool’s fans together.

At the launch, Bebecool unveiled pastor Bugingo’s fiancée Suzan Makula as one of the pioneers of Gagamel phamily who has helped it grow. She thanked her for the positive support. While speaking, Makula also thanked Bebe Cool for having added a brick on her life. She was handled a t-shirt emblazoned “Church Girl”. She was equivocal in her praise for Bebe Cool and freely posing with a “Silent Majority” cap.

“When I had just met him, I was a young. He told me that if you want to become successful, love people, make friends, don’t drink alcohol, don’t take drugs. He is the kind of person that will tell you to love your enemy. He wishes well others, doesn’t sing vulgar music and he is the kind of person you will never hear praise something bad in his songs. That is why I fell in love with you,” Makula praised Bebe cool.