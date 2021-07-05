Pastor Bujingo, Susan Makula dragged to Court over contracting marriage

By Stuart Yiga

House of Prayer Pastor Alloysious Bujingo has been dragged to Court together with Susan Makula.

It is alleged that Bujingo, on December 7, 2021 at Kawuku-Katabi Town Council, in Wakiso district, contracted a customary marriage with Susan Makula Nantaba yet he already has a continuing marriage with Teddy Naluswa.

The function was held amidst tight security and strictly attended by a few selected guests.

According to Male Mabiriizi, the duo’s act is contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act Cap.251.

The Case has been lodged in Entebbe Magistrate Court.

This has come at a time when Bujingo and his wife Naluswa are still battling in Court over divorce.

Bujingo wants Court to dissolve their marriage, but his wife insists come what may, she is not willing to divorce her husband.