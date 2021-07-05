Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Bujingo, Susan Makula dragged to Court over contracting marriage

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsPastor Bujingo, Susan Makula dragged to Court...
44 mins ago
Share
32Views 0Comments

By Stuart Yiga
House of Prayer Pastor Alloysious Bujingo has been dragged to Court together with Susan Makula.
It is alleged that Bujingo, on December 7, 2021 at Kawuku-Katabi Town Council, in Wakiso district, contracted a customary marriage with Susan Makula Nantaba yet he already has a continuing marriage with Teddy Naluswa.
The function was held amidst tight security and strictly attended by a few selected guests.
According to Male Mabiriizi, the duo’s act is contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act Cap.251.
The Case has been lodged in Entebbe Magistrate Court.
This has come at a time when Bujingo and his wife Naluswa are still battling in Court over divorce.
Bujingo wants Court to dissolve their marriage, but his wife insists come what may, she is not willing to divorce her husband.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News
Give my marriage some privacy- Lucky Mbabazi warns football fans
July 5, 2021
Latest News
Bebe Cool orders for the arrest of songwriter Black Skin
November 29, 2021
Latest News Top News
Court upholds Joel Ssenyonyi election victory 
October 14, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Lifestyle Top News
World Philanthropy Day: Are Ugandans celebrating frauds?
November 17, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.