Pastor, eight others probed over murder

By Simon Masaba

The Police have launched investigations after a 72-year-old woman was allegedly lynched by a church congregation in Oyam district.

Albina Okoi was a resident of Ajaca- A-village in Okomo parish, Ngai Sub county in Oyam.

The North-Kyoga police publicist, Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the probe, indicating that one person had been arrested, while seven others are still on the run.

The incident happened on March 4 at 1:00pm in Oyam.

“While conducting prayers, the spirit allegedly led a congregation led by Pastor Lawrence Aguga, 72, to Okoi as someone practising witchcraft. On reaching her home, she was forced to run to the prayer place, a distance of 6km, while being beaten with sticks. Unfortunately, she collapsed and died before reaching the prayer place.”

Okoi’s son, Benedict Arac, 29, reported the matter to Police on Saturday, prompting law enforcement officers to launch an investigation. So far, one person has been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station in Oyam.

Okema identified those wanted by the police as Lawrence Aguga, Patrick Arom, Francis Ebong, Silvesto Akejo, George Otim, Tonny Odongo and another only identified as Ocen.

“We would like to warn and remind members of the public that Uganda is a country governed by the Constitution of 1995 NOT Spirits. Therefore, all those involved will be taken to court on charges of murder once investigation is complete,” Okema said.