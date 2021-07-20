Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Kayiwa denies escorting Bugingo to Suzan Makula’s home

8 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

As the noose tightens on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo following a traditional ceremony at Suzan Makula’s home recently, many have started distancing themselves from him.

Just days after Pastor Bugingo claimed it was not a traditional marriage, but rather a casual visit with friends, Pastor Simeon Kayiwa has echoed the same.

Kayiwa of Namirembe Christian Fellowship has denied escorting Bugingo for the traditional ceremony.

According to Kayiwa, he attended a get-together party on invitation from Bugingo. He said he was invited as a friend to lead prayers.

Suzan Makula Nantaba and Aloysius Bugingo at their  Kukyaala in Kyebando-Kanyanya in Kampala

“I went there to pray. Everyone must be prayed for even if he/she is condemned to death. So I went there to pray and bless the family of those who invited me. It was a get-together for Bugingo’s friends. I didn’t escort anyone, but went to pray. There was a dress code and it was being given for free, so I didn’t want to be the odd man out and I also put on,” said Kayiwa.

He said he only attended a party on invitation from Makula’s family just like any other guest, but not to be introduced.

Last week, Pastor Bugingo and Makula were charged with three counts contrary to the Marriage Act by Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal.

They are to appear before court on 21/01/2022 to answer the criminal charges.

