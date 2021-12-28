Pastor Kiwewesi, wife Sasha in bitter divorce battle

By Alex Balimwikungu

Their marriage 15 years ago was the talk of town. Pastor Isaac Kiweweesi, the senior pastor of Kasanga Miracle Centre, then 38 had bowed to pressure from believers.

The Born-again fraternity was getting worried that Kiweewesi was setting a bad example to the youth. Others worried that he would yield to temptation.

Out of the blue, he unveiled a would-be-bride. Kiweweesi invited a few friends to what he had called a birthday party in Bunga, only to shock them by pulling out an engagement ring and slipping it onto Barbara Sasha Kanyike’s middle finger.

Sasha’s boss at UTL then, Hans Paulsen and Peter Sematimba were some of the guests at the private engagement party. When news seeped out, many found fault with the pastor. Many argued that his bride-to-be had a bad girl reputation. She wasn’t a born again then.

Kiweweesi ignored the nay-sayers. It was Sasha for him. The couple exchanged vows at Rubaga Miracle Centre in front of Pastor Robert Kayanja. They later hosted their guests at Namboole Stadium.

For Kiweewesi, Sasha fitted the bill. She was then a 23-year-old Muganda girl working with Uganda Telecom as a product value officer. She went to Kabojja Senior Secondary School, before going to UK for further studies.

Today, fifteen years later, tables have turned. Sasha Kiweewesi, 38 has filed for divorce. She reckons pastor Kiweewesi is the ‘bad boy’ in the marriage,

Following unresolved marital conflicts, the two are battling a divorce case and are set to appear in court next week. Sasha filed a divorce case at Makindye based High Court family Division seeking to dissolve her marriage to the man of God

She revealed that in 2018, they developed a misunderstanding when her husband started neglecting his responsibilities as a father.

She further explained that the situation at a time did not permit her to stay at their marital home in Bunga, prompting her to relocate to the USA.

She narrated that from 2019, family members and friends from both sides initiated mediations between the couple but they failed to resolve their misunderstanding.

She accused Kiwewesi of having ex-marital affairs with other church girls, an act he vehemently denied.

However, in his defense, Kiwewesi also accused Sasha of denying him his conjugal rights.

He further accused her of always partying with ‘bad girls’ like who he says spoilt her to the extent of her dumping her responsibility as a married woman.

It is alleged that some church leaders warned the pastor not to marry Sasha because she is a party animal and not marriage material but he turned a deaf ear.

It is also alleged that the reason why she is seeking divorce is that she wants to legalize her marriage with her new man in the US.

Pastor Kiwewesi allegedly fears that once he accepts divorce, he will lose some of his prime properties which include the church, rental houses around Kampala city, and plots of land in different parts of the country.