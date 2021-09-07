Pastor Manjeri accuses her husband of offside romps

Bethel Healing Centre Church senior pastor Irene Manjeri Kantongole, has come out and accused her husband Dr. Vincent Kantongole, of cheating on her with three other women.

According to information reported by a local media house, Manjeri who is currently in California, America disclosed her family matters to Church elders through WhatsApp.

Manjeri alleges that her husband has been cheating on her for a long period of time with three other women, all of whom have since bore him children.

“I don’t want you to be hearing this in rumors, that is why I have decided to tell you myself that my husband cheated on me with three women and he has a kid with each of them. Though we have mis understandings, I want us to remain giving respect to each other for the good of our children,” Manjeri told the Church leaders and Vision Group’s Bukedde newspaper .

According to Manjeri, her husband has kids in each of the three women he has been cheating on her with and one of the kids is eight years old, another is 7 while the last is 5.

Pastor Manjeri has been married to Dr. Vincent Kantongole for 27 years and they have three children together.

Interestingly in 2017, during a Judith Babirye concert at Kampala Serena Hotel, Irene Manjeri waxed lyrical about her man detailing how she has spent most of her life in the US, how she married there and how theirs was a picture-perfect marriage. It is back to the drawing board