Pastor Mondo issued with arrest warrant over child neglect

Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of Empowerment Christian Centre Church International has been accused of child neglect.

“I sat down with him as a grown up and urged him to provide for the child in vain. I didn’t want to embarrass him until I was left with no choice,” said Sarah Nakuya, the mother of the 11-year-old allegedly sired by Mondo.

While appearing on Bukedde TV today, she narrated that she had been to various police stations and pastors over Mondo’s alleged child negligence, but she was not helped.

Nakuya revealed that Mondo had been summoned to court severally over child neglect, but he didn’t show up.

“At the third court summon, Mondo showed up. He was told to contribute sh300,000 monthly towards the child’s upkeep. He only contributed the money for two months,” she said.

According to Nakuya, it’s now three years since Mondo last gave child support. The child is in P6. Nakuya lamented that her child is unable to go to school due to lack of fees.

Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court has now issued an arrest warrant for Mondo for child neglect.

In January last year, he fled the country, saying his life was in danger. He stationed in South Africa. Prior to his escape, Mondo, together with singers Catherine Kusasira and Nabbi Omukazi, among others, appeared before the State House Anti-corruption Unit over a sh5b fraud in December 2020. He is now in the US.