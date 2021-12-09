Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Mondo issued with arrest warrant over child neglect

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsPastor Mondo issued with arrest warrant over...
2 days ago
Share
323Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of Empowerment Christian Centre Church International has been accused of child neglect.

“I sat down with him as a grown up and urged him to provide for the child in vain. I didn’t want to embarrass him until I was left with no choice,” said Sarah Nakuya, the mother of the 11-year-old allegedly sired by Mondo.

While appearing on Bukedde TV today, she narrated that she had been to various police stations and pastors over Mondo’s alleged child negligence, but she was not helped.

Nakuya revealed that Mondo had been summoned to court severally over child neglect, but he didn’t show up.

“At the third court summon, Mondo showed up. He was told to contribute sh300,000 monthly towards the child’s upkeep. He only contributed the money for two months,” she said.

Sarah Nakuya narrating her ordeal on Bukedde TV

According to Nakuya, it’s now three years since Mondo last gave child support. The child is in P6. Nakuya lamented that her child is unable to go to school due to lack of fees.

Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court has now issued an arrest warrant for Mondo for child neglect.

In January last year, he fled the country, saying his life was in danger. He stationed in South Africa. Prior to his escape, Mondo, together with singers Catherine Kusasira and Nabbi Omukazi, among others, appeared before the State House Anti-corruption Unit over a sh5b fraud in December 2020.  He is now in the US.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Lifestyle Top News
Miss and Mr. Bukedde contestants mimic favourite presenters
December 9, 2021
Latest News
‘We were strengthening our relationship’- Randy Kisoro couple
November 4, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Advanced fuel technology launched in Uganda
November 20, 2021
Sex & Relationships
Police arrests over 50 revellers for allegedly holding sex party in Bukoto
December 1, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.