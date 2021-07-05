Pastor Senyonga guards’ robbery case ruling date set

By Michael Odeng

The High Court will on March 14 decide whether security personnel attached to Christian Life Church have a case to answer in an aggravated robbery case.

The church belongs to Pastor Jackson Senyonga.

They include Israel Waswa, the chief guard; Ali Ojulongo alias Peter; Godfrey Mwanda alias Kefa, and Ivan Wanyama, a chapatti maker.

The prosecution team is accusing the four of assaulting Sam Mukula, a former member of the church and robbing him of an Itel mobile phone worth sh35,000, and sh500,000.

Justice Isaac Muwata yesterday set the date after prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, closed its case, with four witnesses testifying against the accused. He was assisted by Macbeth Agumenaitwe.

“As prosecution, we are taking decision to close our case. We pray court puts the accused persons on defence,” Muwaganya requested.

This prompted the judge to direct both the defence and prosecution teams to file written submissions on ‘no case to answer’ which he will rely on to craft his ruling.

“The defence team should file written submissions in ‘no case to answer’ by Monday, next week, and serve the prosecution team, who will reply by Wednesday. If there is any rejoinder by the defence team, it should be filed by Friday,” he directed.

‘No case to answer’ is a term in the criminal law, whereby the court determines whether or not the prosecution has adduced sufficient evidence warranting the accused to defend him/herself.

Prosecution case

The hearing of the case started last week, with the victim testifying that he underwent operations twice at Mulago Hospital due to injuries inflicted on him by the security personnel attached to Christian Life Church.

Mukula told court that Wasswa, Ojulongo and Mwanda boxed and kicked him in the stomach, while Wanyama broke his right hand and robbed him of sh500,000.

“I was admitted in a clinic for a week, but when my condition worsened with a swelling stomach, I was referred to Mulago Hospital for an operation,” he said.

The first prosecution witness said the chaotic scenes happened on June 8, 2018, at Christian Life Church premises along Umeme building and in the cell corridor of Kavule Police Post.

“After beating me, the accused instead opened an assault case against me, saying I beat them, but I was granted police bond the following day to seek medical treatment after spending a night in the cell,” he said.

Mukula informed court that he has been a member of Christian Life Church for over a year.

How it started

Mukula revealed that it all started when he became hungry and went outside the church with his brother Joseph Odele and Alex Tumusiime to buy porridge before Pastor Senyonga arrived during night prayers.

“While taking porridge, accused Mwanda, an usher, told us to go back inside the church. Feeling inconvenienced, I walked away, but the latter continued trailing me until at Umeme building, where I was surrounded and beaten to near death,” he testified.

Mukula said after he was beaten, accused Waswa dragged him to a police post at Kavule, where the beating intensified before he was locked up in the cell. While in the cell, Mukula said he realised his phone, national identity card and watch were missing.

Although it was at night, Mukula said he managed to recognise Ivan, Peter, Julius, Aggrey and Waswa, because they operated at the church’s entry checkpoints and there was light.

Cross-examination

In cross-examination by defence lawyers, Mukula said he used to call Waswa a police officer because he spent most of his time at the police station.

A medical clinical officer from Golan Clinic, Michael Oligo, told court that he examined the victim (Mukula) at Mulago Hospital following a request from Police on June 26, 2018.

The second prosecution witness revealed that the victim had a fracture in the right fore arm and internal injury in the abdomen. He said the injury was as a result of a blunt object.

“The abdominal ultra sound showed the victim had blood in the abdomen. This means an organ in the stomach was injured due to excessive bleeding,” he explained.

The medical personal, however, said surgery is conducted to establish the injured organ, adding that he classified the injury of the victim as grievous harm because such injuries can restrict the victim from performing other activities.

Prosecution tendered in court a copy of the Police medical form under Section 62 (b) 64 (1) (C) of the Evidence Act that allows secondary evidence where the original document is lost.

Meanwhile, the third prosecution witness, Alex Tumusiime, also confirmed to court that the accused assaulted the victim.

Pr. Senyonga defends guard

In a statement recorded with the Police on June 9, 2018 and exhibited in court, Pastor Senyonga defended his chief bodyguard, Waswa, saying he was with him throughout the night when the incident happened.

“It was to my surprise when I learnt that Waswa, who is my personal bodyguard, was involved in assault or the said robbery at the church yet I was with him on the alleged night. I entered the church and left with him,” the statement read.

Police

Assistant Superintendent of Police Flavia Crispa Amoko, told court that all the people involved in the attack on Mukula were security guards and ushers at Christian Life Church.

“When the incident was brought to my attention, I visited the scene of crime which is 10 footsteps from the church,” she said.