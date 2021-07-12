Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Senyonga’s daughter is off the shelf

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsPastor Senyonga’s daughter is off the shelf
7 hours ago
Share
83Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

Jackie, the daughter of Christian Life Church pastor Jackson Senyonga, is no longer available.

“Congratulations to our daughter  @jackiessenyonga on her kukyala,” Senyonga posted on social media today.

On her part, Jackie took to social media, posting: “I am really happy, can you tell? Shout out to my best friend for putting a smile on my face. To everyone that helped make this day happen (especially my main man Jesus Christ), thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Last month, Jackie’s boyfriend, Aaron, proposed to her and she said yes.

“‘Today, I got to say YESSS to my bestest friend ever! I can’t wait to do life with you,” she posted then.

Senyonga and wife Eve have three children.

Jackie follows the couple’s son, Joshua, who got married to his sweetheart, Joanne, in August last year. Joanne has immersed herself in her new family, accompanying her sister-in-law today at her kukyala and even doing her makeup.

Congratulations to Jackie. We now await the kwanjula by the grace of ‘Gaadi’.

Jackie Senyonga
Jackie (centre) and Joanne (right)

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Covid relief: Bishop Arnold Muwonge donates to 100 needy families
July 12, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Car of senior traffic Police officer clamped
January 6, 2022
Latest News
Singer Jose Chameleone hospitalized
August 21, 2021
Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Court charges Pastor Bugingo, Makula
December 22, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.