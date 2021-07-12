Pastor Senyonga’s daughter is off the shelf

By Kampala Sun Writer

Jackie, the daughter of Christian Life Church pastor Jackson Senyonga, is no longer available.

“Congratulations to our daughter @jackiessenyonga on her kukyala,” Senyonga posted on social media today.

On her part, Jackie took to social media, posting: “I am really happy, can you tell? Shout out to my best friend for putting a smile on my face. To everyone that helped make this day happen (especially my main man Jesus Christ), thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Last month, Jackie’s boyfriend, Aaron, proposed to her and she said yes.

“‘Today, I got to say YESSS to my bestest friend ever! I can’t wait to do life with you,” she posted then.

Senyonga and wife Eve have three children.

Jackie follows the couple’s son, Joshua, who got married to his sweetheart, Joanne, in August last year. Joanne has immersed herself in her new family, accompanying her sister-in-law today at her kukyala and even doing her makeup.

Congratulations to Jackie. We now await the kwanjula by the grace of ‘Gaadi’.