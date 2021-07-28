Skip to content Skip to footer

Pastor Senyonga’s guards assaulted, robbed me – witness

10 hours ago
By Michael Odeng          

A prosecution witness has pinned security personnel attached to Christian Life Church in assault and robbery. The church, in Makerere-Kavule, Kawempe Division, belongs to Pastor Jackson Senyonga.

Sam Mukula was testifying in an aggravated robbery case against Senyonga’s guards, including Israel Wasswa, the chief guard; Ali Ojulongo alias Peter; Godfrey Mwanda alias Kefa, and Ivan Wanyama, a chapatti maker.

Testifying before the High Court presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata yesterday, Mukula told court that the guards boxed, kicked, broke his hand, and robbed him of sh500,000.

“Following the incident, I was admitted to a nearby clinic for a week, but when my condition worsened with swelling in the stomach, I was referred to Mulago Hospital for an operation,” he said.

Ivan Wanyama, Ali Ojulongo, Israel Wasswa and Godfrey Mwanda standing in the dock at the High Court in Kampala to answer charges of aggravated robbery on February 24, 2022. Photo by Michael Odeng
Pastor Senyonga preaching

The second prosecution witness, Michael Oligo, told court that he examined the victim (Mukula) at Mulago Hospital following a request from the Police on June 26, 2018.

The medical clinical officer from Golan Clinic revealed that the victim had a fracture in the right forearm and internal injury in the abdomen. He said the injury was as a result of a blunt object.

“The abdominal ultra sound showed the victim had blood in the abdomen. This means an organ in the stomach was injured due to excessive bleeding,” he explained.

Prosecution led by Macbeth Agumenaitwe alleges that the accused and others still at large on June 8, 2018 at Christian Life Church, being armed with blunt objects, assaulted and robbed Mukula of his Itel mobile phone worth sh35,000, and sh500,000.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to Monday, next week.

 

 

