Pastor Ssempa accuses Bugingo of adultery and misleading his sheep

By Paul Waiswa

City pastor Bugingo was introduced by his new woman in Kyebando and the wedding is just a call away despite the fact that on legal and religious grounds, Bugingo is still married to Teddy Naluswa. There are quite a number of things that you rarely come to see and believe. One of those things is a man of God in active service of the Christian faith marrying a second bride when his first bride still lives.

Aloysius Bugingo put the final touches on his long-awaited wedding with his new sweetheart Suzan Makula despite vehement protests from his first wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo. At the rudder of it all, another city pastor and disciplinarian Pastor Martin Ssempa of Makerere Community Church has weighed in on the saga saying he (Bugingo) is misleading his sheep and at the same time encouraging them to practice adultery.

It is upon this background that Ssempa insists that Bugingo is simply committing a transparent sin intentionally, referring to his new union with Makula as adultery. He also wonders what example Bugingo is setting for his sheep. Ssempa also added that this is the reason pastors are ridiculed and looked at as a laughing stock in the country.

He, therefore, asked the Government to give them an independent ministry to enable them to discipline such rogue men of God.