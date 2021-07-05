Pastor Ssempa takes on Chaplain role at Parliament

By Ahmad Muto

City pastor Martin Ssempa was on Thursday, September 9, 2021 welcomed at Parliament by the Speaker, Jacob Oulanya where he also prayed for him in his office. Ssempa was in the company of his wife, Tracy Ssempa. This followed his appointment to lead the Born Again Christians in parliament early this year.

“Thank you Pastor @martinssempa and your dear wife for paying me a courtesy call, your prayers and best wishes. In March this year, Pastor Ssempa was appointed as Chaplain for the Born Again Christian Faith in Parliament and I welcome him,” tweeted the speaker.

His last appointment in the public sphere was in 2017 when he was appointed to the Pornography Control Committee by Father Simon Lokodo, the Minister of Ethics and Integrity.

In 2020, he was sacked from the committee by Lokodo on social media and ordered to stay away from its activities, forcing him to run to court. Ssempa is a pastor at Makerere Community Church.