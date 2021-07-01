Patrick Kanyomozi elected UoT president

By Ahmad Muto

Sports pundit and Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president, Patrick Kanyomozi is the new Ugandans On Twitter (UoT) president according to poll results. He will be succeeding AIGP Asan Kansingye who won the polls in 2019 beating four other contestants with a 72%.

According to the results released on Friday, 9 July 2021, Kanyomozi polled 69% of the votes followed by @HustleKing01 realname Paul Owor who polled a paltry 11% making it his second election loss this year after losing the MP race. NTV new anchor, Patrick Mukasa (@pmukasaofficial) also polled 11% while at the bottom came @MethiaLydiaN who only managed 9%.

Among others, news anchor Samson Kasumba who was one of the nominees initially, didn’t make it to the polls as a candidate for the 2021-2023 term.

Kasingye’s last act as president before the elections was banning the use of #MCM arguing that he does not understand the meaning and being in his 50s, everytime he sees it, he feels joint pain, migraines, heavy breathing and high temperature.

It should be noted that following the announcement of contestants weeks ago, Kanyomozi turned down his nomination because Kasingye was the person in office.