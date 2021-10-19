PDA Alert, Ally Allibhai, wife smooch at Blankets & Wine

By Nicholas Oneal

When you’re this in love, you just can’t keep your hands off each other! Whether on vacation, strolling through town or walking red carpets, some couples aren’t afraid to show the world little Public Display of Affection (PDA). It was the story of Talent Africa boss, Ally Alibhai and his wife, Sylvia Namutebi the former Miss Uganda.

Cameras at the 10th anniversary of the Blankets and Wine fest caught a giddy, intimate moment between Allibhai and wife. The happy couple shared a smooch and a kiss oblivious of prying eyes. They later played mini basketball and took selfies as they lapped In the moment.