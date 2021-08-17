PDA Alert! TV’s Remmie, Raymond Bindeeba can’t keep hands off each other

By Alex Balimwikungu

When you’re in love, you just can’t keep your hands off each other! Whether on vacation, strolling through town, Kampala’s latest couple Precious Remmie and her heart throb Raymond Bindeeba can’t keep the hands off each other. This, after social media in-laws and detractors wrote an epitaph on the young romance.

When you’re in love, you just can’t keep your hands off each other! Whether on vacation, strolling through town, Kampala’s latest couple Precious Remmie and her heart throb Raymond Bindeeba can’t keep the hands off each other. This, after social media in-laws and detractors wrote an epitaph on the young romance.

Following their proposal and Kukyala ceremony last week, Spark TV presenter Precious Remmie and her beau, came under a salvo “ It would end in tears,” many wrote. Others who purported to be ex-lovers to the man, said nasty things.

The couple has neglected the detractors and are on a journey of creating their happiness.

On Tuesday, the couple were a picture of bliss as they touring the Amabere ga NyinaMwiru site in Fort Portal .

In the photos, Remmie and Raymond seem really happy and fond of each other, and in her caption, she noted how “love doesn’t ask why.”

In another IG post, the mother of one said it was “a great experience” visiting some amazing historical places. Cameras caught a giddy, intimate moment between the couple. May be they found the perfect antidote to silence the detractors.

Following their proposal and Kukyala ceremony last week, Spark TV presenter Precious Remmie and her beau, came under a salvo of attack. “ It would end in tears,” many wrote. Others who purported to be ex-lovers to the man, said nasty things.

The couple has neglected the detractors and are on a journey of creating their happiness.

On Tuesday, the couple were a picture of bliss as they touring the Amabere ga NyinaMwiru site in Fort Portal .

In the photos, Remmie and Raymond seem really happy and fond of each other, and in her caption, she noted how “love doesn’t ask why.”

In another IG post, the mother of one said it was “a great experience” visiting some amazing historical places. Cameras caught a giddy, intimate moment between the couple. May be they found the perfect antidote to silence the detractors.