Pearl Magic Prime @ One: battle of the red carpet

8 hours ago
74Views 0Comments

Ugawood’s finest assembled for a red-carpet event unlike another on Tuesday evening as a list of Ugandan actors and actresses converged for Pearl Magic Prime’s first anniversary at the swanky Mestil Hotel.

Actresses Veronica Namanda and Mariam Ndagire at Mestil Hotel (Photo by Abbey Ramadhan)

A host of the stars posed on a socially-distanced red carpet- without masks amid the Covid 19 hangover.

Stars including, Raymond Rushabiro, Simon Base Kalema, Mariam Ndagire, Salvador Idringi, Ruth Kalibbala, Laura Kahunde and a host others led the glamourous arrivals and made the most of the evening, post-Covid.

From Mizigo with class: Actors Raymond Rushabiro (R) and Simon Base Kalema (left) arriving at the cocktail (photo: Abbey Ramadhan)

They indulged to the fullest and had performances from Crane Performers and Kenneth Mugabi, Abbey Ramadhan captured the arrival

Best foot forward: The actresses never spared a coin in dressing for the red carpet (photo: Abbey Ramadhan)

