People used to call me ugly, says comedian Kapere

By Hussein Kiganda

Comedian Kapere (Yokana Mbuuse), also known as Lufotose, has opened up on the discrimination he faced from his neighbours and family as a child.

Talking to journalists about his upbringing, he revealed that his father abandoned him due to his appearance.

“When I was young, my father never liked me. He even didn’t take me to school, so I grew up with my grandmother. She is the one who looked after me like a mother,” Kapere said.

He revealed that neighbours did not want him to play with their children.

“Neighbours would hide their children in their houses because they didn’t want me to play with them. They used to call me a very ugly thing and others called me a baboon,” Kapere said.

He, however, revealed that life was different at school.

“At school, children loved me very much. They always wanted to play with me and that’s where I felt at peace,” Kapere said.

Kapere came into the limelight with his former comedy group Amarula family where he acted as Lufotose.