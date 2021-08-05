Skip to content Skip to footer

Phiina Mugerwa and Halimah Namakula exchange bitterly during Gen. Elly Kayanja’s birthday party

5 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa

Veteran female musicians Halima Namakula and Phiina Mugerwa engaged in a fistfight at Fairway Hotel during Gen Elly Kayanja’s birthday celebrations that hosted different personalities from different walks of life

Guests were treated to drama when the old ladies ignored the fact that they were in public and started to exchange words. The scuffle started with Namakula accusing Mugerwa of babbling about her and serving some information about her to Kayanja.

The celebrations had started well with many people wishing the General a happy birthday and celebrating with him his new age, but they turned bitter when he moved out to answer a call and immediately Halimah started confronting and provoking Phiina.

The fight got physical with Halimah poking her finger at her rival and pushing her head while cautioning her against gossiping.

