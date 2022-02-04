Photos: DJ Lolah celebrates strength of a woman

Women in the entertainment industry are making a strong leap in the game and quickly becoming trend setters. This was much evident as Kampala celebrated women’s day – female singers, DJs and those forms of art where in charge. One such act to thrill Uganda capital city’s night life was DJ Lolah who on 8th March 2022 was at Plot Eight to celebrate the strength of a women with electric deejaying performances. DJ Lolah also known as Kampala’s Sweetheart was in the company of DJ Sheila Arts, DJ Mary Jo and DJ XZYL to complete an all women’s lineup of entertainers of the night. Elisha Muloki captured the event