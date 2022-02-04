Skip to content Skip to footer

Photos: DJ Lolah celebrates strength of a woman

39 mins ago
Women in the entertainment industry are making a strong leap in the game and quickly becoming trend setters. This was much evident as Kampala celebrated women’s day – female singers, DJs and those forms of art where in charge. One such act to thrill Uganda capital city’s night life was DJ Lolah  who on 8th March 2022 was at Plot Eight to celebrate the strength of a women with electric deejaying performances. DJ Lolah also known as Kampala’s Sweetheart was in the company of DJ Sheila Arts, DJ Mary Jo and DJ XZYL to complete an all women’s lineup of entertainers of the night. Elisha Muloki captured the event

DJ Lolah’s Strength of a Woman offered a cute opportunity for these two ladies to celebrate Women’s Day
Drinks, selfies, good company and good vibes ruled the night as DJ Lolah worked the turntables
This trio enjoyed the night’s goodness with drinks, shisha and good music.

 

