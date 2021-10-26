Photos:  How it went down at Vision Group’s 3-day Valentine’s excursion

It all started with Vision Group announcing a fully sponsored three-day outing for three couples who would win by just buying New Vision for 10 days.

The excursion included a cocktail of road trip activities that were punctuated with roadside muchomo at Lukaya highway market and a stopover at Kayabwe the point where the Equator crosses through Uganda.

Benna Angwenyo and her husband Samuel Pule, who hail from eastern Uganda, could not hide their excitement as the tour guide explained what it means to be crossing the Equator in Uganda, which is one of 13 countries in the world where the Equator passes.

For Erina Bakanyebonera and husband Felix Bakanyebonera who is a retired captain from the UPDF and currently practicing lawyer in Kabale district, so romantic, she announced she was keen on getting pregnant before the trip ended.

The couples also visited the Batwa community, Kisoro among others. SIMON PETER TUMWINE moved with them and brings you some of the moments