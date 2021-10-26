Skip to content Skip to footer

Photos:  How it went down at Vision Group’s 3-day Valentine’s excursion

HomeAll PostsExclusivesPhotos:  How it went down at Vision Group’s...
3 hours ago
Share
189Views 0Comments

It all started with Vision Group announcing a fully sponsored three-day outing for three couples who would win by just buying New Vision for 10 days.

The excursion included a cocktail of road trip activities that were punctuated with roadside muchomo at Lukaya highway market and a stopover at Kayabwe the point where the Equator crosses through Uganda.

Benna Angwenyo and her husband Samuel Pule, who hail from eastern Uganda, could not hide their excitement as the tour guide explained what it means to be crossing the Equator in Uganda, which is one of 13 countries in the world where the Equator passes.

For Erina Bakanyebonera and husband Felix Bakanyebonera who is a retired captain from the UPDF and currently practicing lawyer in Kabale district, so romantic, she announced she was keen on getting  pregnant before the trip ended.

The couples also visited the Batwa community, Kisoro among others. SIMON PETER TUMWINE  moved with them and brings you some of the moments

Love was in the air for this couple (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
Two hearts beating as one. This couple enjoyed each other’s company immensely (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
The way to a man’s heart is through the stomach (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
A cultural troupe was on sight to entertain the lovers (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
She is the best thing that ever happened to him (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
The lucky couples enjoyed a tour among the Batwa people of Kisoro (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
The locals (Batwa) took time off and entertained the guests (Photo: Simon Peter Tumwine)
Tags:

You May Also Like

Exclusives Latest News Top News
Friends of Komamboga waitress secure burial space  
October 26, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Top News
Kats is my bestie – Caroline Marcah
October 15, 2021
Exclusives
Pastor Bugingo, Suzan Makula set for ‘shotgun’ wedding
November 23, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Lifestyle Music Top News
Dre Cali composes Canary wedding song
September 20, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.