Photos: Hundreds Jam Lunkulu for Bayimba Reggae fest

13 hours ago
By Karim Ssozi

The Bayimba International Festival of the Arts is undoubtedly one of Uganda greatest festivals.    The festival that offers a variety of art, music, dance, poetry, comedy among others made a comeback at Lunkulu   Island with the reggae fest.

There was a steady flow of revellers to Lunkulu for the Bayimba fest (Photo: Karim ssozi)
The reggae vibe was in the air from the stage decorations to performances (photo: Karim Ssozi)

From kick off you told that the thirst for a party is real.   Being on Lunkulu Island during the festival felt like being in another country.  There were several performances but notable ones were the Nilotika Cultural ensemble who performed tracks off their Nyabiungi resurrection album. Then there was fan favourite Azawi dressed in camouflage.  She was cheered most.

Revellers were in a buoyant mood at the secluded island (photo: Karim Ssozi)

 

 

