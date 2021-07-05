Photos: Lynda Ddane rocks a floral bikini

She is known for her role on radio and TV. However, Lynda Ddane dabbles in fashion too and turns heads. Lynda Ddane looked fantastic as she took photos in swim wear.

She flaunted her curvaceous figure as she posed for the camera at the Kabira Country Club in Bukoto.

Ddane put on quite the eye-popping display in a floral patterned two-piece which put her bountiful bust on show. Fans and admirers openly gawked and one openly asked if they could ‘candle’ (Bad Black’s version of cuddle) after the swimming session.