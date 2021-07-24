Photos: Pomp and pageantry as Gen. Saleh’s son Alexander weds Manuela

The Gen. Saleh family was reunited in magnificent style on Wednesday as Alex Akandwanaho; Gen. Salim Saleh’s son wed his heartthrob, Manuela Taratibu.

The glamorous wedding happened at Serena Kigo in Entebbe. Gen. Salim Saleh and his wife Joviah Saleh were all in attendance. Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, draped in a matching black tuxedo as the groom, performed his duties as the best man.

Gen. Saleh, who left his base in Gulu for the function, looked in good spirits and engaged freely with the guests in attendance. The bride, Manuela looked radiant in an overflowing white gown.