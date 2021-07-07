Pia Pounds electrifies crowd at corporate league

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Pia Pounds arrived at the corporate league games at Kyambogo sports grounds on a mountain of hype and swagger.

Even before she performed at the VVIP tent thanks to sponsors Nile Breweries, she waltzed in like royalty. Ecstatic fans whipped out their phones at dusk to catch a glimpse of the star.

She is presently riding high on two fronts. Her hit song, “Tupaate” recently featured as a soundtrack in Netflix’s new reality series dubbed Young Famous and African. Besides, she song has been a permanent fixture on YouTube’s Top 100 songs in Uganda.

In the end, she performed for a converted crowd that sung her songs word for word. Her performance was the perfect tonic for the hundreds who thronged the games to participate and watch the second edition of the games, that featured football, volleyball and tug of war.

The term ‘chilling with the big boys’ got a better description. It wasn’t just about hanging out with Eddy Kiwanuka, Nile Special’s number one fan – It was about hanging out with the CEOs, who have become a fixture at the outings.

This time round, Amou Majok- The Nile Breweries Country Market Lead and her team outdid themselves in pampering the guests in the VVIP tent. The best thing about an endless supply of beer is that it doesn’t matter if you spill a glass.

Enticed by the prospect of filling their beer glasses from morning till dusk, many flocked with hopes of accessing the tent, but could watch on as the big boys indulged.

For others, like former Cranes star defender of the 90’s Robert Mukiibi, it was a chance to drink and unwind. He started the day huddled in a corner quietly sipping on his frothy stuff and ended it dancing to Ampiano music with excitable ushers as the bresident DJ took center stage.

There were also giveaways from the day’s other sponsors Movit who doled out various goodies to exceptional ladies.