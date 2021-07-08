Skip to content Skip to footer

Pia pounds had failed musically -Chris Evans

4 hours ago
By Joan Murungi 
Twende Tupaate singer (Pia pounds) has lately been on the 9th cloud over her trending Tupaate song.
The song has greatly received reception and a number of party animals have danced to its tunes.
For those that have seen Pia ponds hustle and grow in the music business, it is to their surprise that she finally made it happen.
People like singer Chris Evans revealed about how it has surely been so hard to make it ever since she joined the music industry. He believes that the song was salvaged my MC Africa’s hype and with Kenzo joining in on a remix, it is set to become a massive hit. He believes Pia Pounds should use this chance to make it big in the industry.
“Ever since I saw her sing, she tried to make it but things failed. I am happy for her. The Tupaate song is a hit and that is why I congratulate and celebrate her at the moment ” he said.

