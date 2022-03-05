Pia Pounds thrills as Democratic Republic of Congo wins IUEA cultural gala

By Abbey Ramadhan

It was unbridled fun and splendor at International University of East (IUEA) when Twende Tupaate hit maker Pia Pounds real names Tracy Kirabo electrified Male students during the 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala. The event happened at the University Gardens

Pia Pounds, who was dressed in black micro-mini short stormed the stage at exactly 8:30 pm amidst cheers of students. For the male students, it was a chance to get up close and personal with the star. Many showed intentions of dancing with her but their moves were thwarted by the Guild President James Okon Ukemeobong. The Nigerian national argued that part of his privileges were welcome guests and as such, he was the only one who had a right to dance with Pia Pounds. Many men cursed as he danced with her while the girls gawked.

The 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala was celebrated under the theme’’ Celebrate, embrace and discover culture’’

A totaol of eleven countries including Eritrea, South Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Liberia, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda the host and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) participated in 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala

Democratic Republic of Congo was declared overall winner of IUEA Cultural Gala 2022 beating the 11 Countries that participated in the competition, South Sudan named 1st Runner-up and Uganda named the 2nd Runner-up.

Countries participated in Traditional dances, Modelling, Poems, Traditional song presentations, food presentation and others