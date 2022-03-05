Skip to content Skip to footer

Pia Pounds thrills as Democratic Republic of Congo wins IUEA cultural gala

18 hours ago
By Abbey Ramadhan

It was unbridled fun and splendor at International University of East (IUEA) when Twende Tupaate hit maker Pia Pounds real names Tracy Kirabo electrified Male students during the 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala.   The event happened at the University Gardens

Pia Pounds, who was dressed in black micro-mini short stormed the stage at exactly 8:30 pm amidst cheers of students.  For the male students,  it was a chance to get up close and personal with the star.  Many showed intentions of dancing with her  but their moves were thwarted by  the Guild President James Okon Ukemeobong.   The Nigerian national argued that part of his privileges were welcome guests and as such, he was the only one who had a right to dance with Pia Pounds. Many men  cursed as he danced with her while the girls gawked.

Singer Pia Pounds waltzes past the judges while performing at IUEA Cultural Gala. Photo by Ramadhan Abbey

The 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala was celebrated under the theme’’ Celebrate, embrace and discover culture’’

A totaol of eleven countries  including Eritrea, South Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Liberia, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda the host and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) participated in 2022 IUEA Cultural Gala

Some of the participants at the IUEA cultural gala (Photo: Abbey Ramadhan)

Democratic Republic of Congo was declared overall winner of IUEA Cultural Gala 2022 beating the 11 Countries that participated in the competition, South Sudan named 1st Runner-up and Uganda named the 2nd Runner-up.

Countries participated in Traditional dances, Modelling, Poems, Traditional song presentations, food presentation and others

