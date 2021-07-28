79Views 0Comments
Pictorial: Crowning or clowning moment?
By Solomon Muleyi
They say you can be anything you want to be. That ask and ye shall receive. That point at and you will get. That the sky is the limit. That you can be a star, if you will it. Well, all that brouhaha that motivational speakers feed you is true. Yes. True. To a very large extent. But it doesn’t apply to everyone. Not all of you.
Our musical artistes and celebrities especially, for some reason, feel like they should be referred to as kings, like Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, whose 28th coronation anniversary took place on Saturday. That they should be worshipped by their legions of fans. They’re so desperate for disciples, that they end up looking like clowns. We love them. But the clowns some of them become when they wear crowns at their concerts are what we detest. Mbu king? Mbu empress! Mbu queens. In crowns? More like clowns!