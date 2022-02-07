PICTORIAL: Get your fanny pack on that waist today

By Kampala Sun Writer

Fanny packs. You might remember them with your aunties, uncles, elder sibings or parents in the 1980s and 1990s. Those neon waist bags. Well, they are back and all the rage. Everyone with a waist or the lack of it is donning one.

As well as being a fashion accessory, you can also throw items like your phone, sanitiser and some ka-money into the fanny pack. It’s versatile and goes with pants, dresses, skirts, playsuits/jumpsuits, name it.

Today is International Fanny Pack day and we are going all out with the different styles and designs of the bag. Pick a leaf if you may for your casual outing.