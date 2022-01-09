Skip to content Skip to footer

PICTORIAL: Media companies mark World Press Freedom Day with games

2 hours ago
By Simon Peter Tumwine

A number of media houses  have today, May 1, held a tournament at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo to mark World Press Freedom Day, which is scheduled for May 3.

The media houses taking part in the games include Vision Group (New Vision, Bukedde TV, Bukedde paper and Urban TV), Nation Media, Fresh TV, See TV, Impact Media, Gugudde TV, Parliamentary Reporters, Parliamentary staff, and the A Plus Funeral Service media team.

More than 20 matches are expected to be played.

The matches started at 10:30am and are expected to end by 6:00pm.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded a trophy.

Some of the sponsors of the tournament include Vision Group and Total Energies.

Journalists at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala on May 1, 2022 during a tournament to mark World Press Freedom Day. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Journalists at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala on May 1, 2022 during a tournament to mark World Press Freedom Day. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

