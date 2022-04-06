PICTORIAL: Nigerian star Fireboy burns up Lugogo

By Karim Ssozi

The long-awaited show by Nigerian superstar Fireboy DML went down at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala last night, April 30.

Guests started making their way into the venue at about 4:00pm in groups and pairs, booking spots to witness the performances of the day.

Guinness, the sponsors of the show, did not leave anything to chance.

Everything was planned to detail to deliver the “show of the year.”

The stage was well lit and set up.

DJ music mixes kept the revellers dancing as many spent their money buying Guinness and fast foods.

In between the musical performances, several deejays, including Spinny, Slick Stuart & Roja, Fem DJ and Bukedde’s Ssuuna Ben, kept the crowds on their feet.

Afterwards, Fik Famica and Zex Bilangilangi took the stage.

As the night progressed, the guests were given a dose of hip-hop from Navio and a taste of Sheebah Karungi.

No sooner had Sheebah left the stage than Fireboy appeared in all his glory.

He started off with crowd favourites like Vibration, Champion, Energy, Jealous, and High On Life, among others, before singing his monster hit, Peru, a song he remixed in collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran.

“Uganda, thank you for welcoming me,” he shouted in between his performances, an act that further increased the excitement of revellers.