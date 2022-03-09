PICTORIAL: Oulanyah and his trademark bowtie

By Kampala Sun Writer

“When he tried to recover, I asked him what he misses most. He asked me why I was disturbing him. I told him I want to see your dimple. I wanted him to smile. He smiled and told me, ‘I miss putting on my bowtie. I miss putting on my suit. I miss the Rules of Procedure’. I told him when you come back, ‘I will make you the chairperson of rules’,” Deputy Speaker Anita Among said.

She was addressing mourners at Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s vigil at his home in Munyonyo, a city suburb, last night, March 20.

Among, health minister Ruth Aceng, Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, Democratic Party Chairman Norbert Mao and family members had travelled to Seattle, US to check on Oulanyah last week.

Last month, Oulanyah was flown aboard a Uganda Airlines plane to the US for treatment. President Yoweri Museveni announced his demise yesterday, March 20.

If there is anything fashion wise Oulanyah will be remembered for, it is his love for bowties.

In a TV interview, he said he stopped wearing long ties in February 2004.

He revelled in the fact that he would knot his bowties himself every morning.

May his soul rest in everlasting peace.