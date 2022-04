By Kampala Sun Writer

Today, April 5, the body of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has been taken to Parliament.

MPs and several dignitaries have paid tribute to a man who loved all, NRM and opposition MPs, in equal measure.

Oulanyah, with his trademark bowties, was a sharp dresser.

To pay their respets, many who turned up at Parliament dressed the part in his honour.

The men turned up in bowties while several women donned black gomesis.