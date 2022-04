By Nicholas Oneal

Revellers have flocked to Skyz Hotel in Kampala for the Brunch in House event.

Sun El Musician, a DJ from South Africa, is expected to perform at the Club Beer-sponsored event this evening, April 10.

DJ Kasbaby is on deck, sampling Amapiano music as revellers await the main act, Sun El Musician.

(All photos and videos by Nicholas Oneal)