PICTORIAL: Turbulence thrills Ugandans

10 hours ago
By Moses Nsubuga 

Jamaican artiste Turbulence thrilled Ugandan fans with his energetic performance while singing his Reggae jams in Kampala on Saturday night.

This was at the Uganda Museum where Turbulence performed with his Lion Story band songs like a Real Warrior, Rasta Forever, Do Good, Love Me For Me, Celebration of Life, and Real Life Stories.

Many were seen standing next to the stage to get a close glimpse and a selfie with celebrities in the background, while others decided to stand on their chairs.

Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick, Vampino and the self-proclaimed president of the Ghetto Buchaman were the curtain raisers of the show.

Here are some of the pictures  from the concert

