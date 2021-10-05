“Please buy our music,” Kenneth Mugabi begs

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan guitarist and soft voiced singer Kenneth Mugabi has begged Ugandans to consider buying Ugandan music so that artistes earn something off it.

Posting to his social media handles, the “Naki” crooner hinted that if their music is not bought, Ugandan musicians will not be able to benefit from it.

“Truth is that Ugandans have to cultivate the habit of buying local music. short of that, the artistes are facing a bleak future. There are digital options like Tidal, where it can happen,” he wrote.

The pandemic has laid bare the bad financial situation of some artistes in Uganda. Some have resorted to begging while others have quit.