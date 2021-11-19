Police arrest notorious city robbery suspect

By Mary Karugaba

The Police in Nansana, a Kampala suburb, have arrested a notorious thug and launched a manhunt for his accomplices following a series of robberies in the area.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the suspect identified as Derrick Ssozi, 20, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation in the areas of Kisumu village, Nabweru division in Wakiso district on April 24, 2022.

The suspect is currently detained by Nansana police as investigations continue.

Ssozi, a resident of the same area, was found allegedly surveilling the area while carrying a backpack.

“An immediate search was conducted, and officers recovered the following items from his backpack; one panga wrapped in a red cloth, two knives, one cutter and two hammers. The bag is also suspected to be stolen,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“Detectives proceeded to his place of residence where another search was carried out and several suspected stolen properties were recovered,” he added.

The recovered items included two television sets, two woofers, two fans, three master keys, one Techno smartphone, cash amounting to sh4m and other household items valued at sh13m.

Owoyesigyire said the Police also recovered two motorcycles Reg nos. UFA 513J and UFL 408A suspected to be stolen, breaking implements, three master keys, a cutter (blue cover), five notes of South Sudanese pounds in the denomination of 50, 50 notes of Kenyan shillings, and one hundred rupees.

Other recovered items included five suspected stolen mobile phones of infinix hot 10, W$Q (blue), Tecno smartphone, MI smart (pink) and itel buttons (mapeesa), a smart television, two sets of subwoofers HiFi and Smart, one DVD player, fans, and one ADH refrigerator .

Owoyesigyire said the team has intensified operations to find Ssozi’s colleagues whom they suspect to have been working with him in the robberies.

He applauded the joint task team for the work done in Nabweru in recovering the stolen items and making the arrest.

Owoyesigyire urged the community to remain vigilant so as to fight criminal gangs in their areas of residence.