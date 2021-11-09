Police arrests over 50 revellers for allegedly holding sex party in Bukoto

By Paul Waiswa

The Kira Road Police have arrested over 50 youths that were allegedly holding a house party at Malaika apartments in Semwogerere zone, Bukoto Parish in Nakawa Division. The Police allegedly found them ‘chewing’ each other at what the revellers thought would be a secret sex party.

To their disappointment, the Police sabotaged everything on the organisers’ menu and instead added a flavour afar from their expectations. The detained youth shall be charged in Courts of law for defying the Presidential Directives on curfew and violating the covid 19 SOPs.

This is not the first time police is arresting youths for holding illegal gatherings.

