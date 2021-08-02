Skip to content Skip to footer

Police boss among those injured in bus bombing

10 hours ago
By Charles Etukuri

The Regional Police Commander of Greater Bushenyi Bosco Otim was among those who were injured on Monday blast on Swift bus at Lugala in Mpigi on Monday afternoon.

Otim was reportedly heading to Bushenyi and was in the bus when the bomb went off. The bus was heading to Ishaka at the time of the incident.

Traffic spokesperson Faridah Nampiima confirmed two people had died.

This is the second bombing incident in a span of two days. On Saturday unknown people set up a bomb at a popular pork joint known as Digida in Komamboga in Kawempe Division killing one person.

